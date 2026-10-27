Forty years ago, on 27 October 1986, “BIG BANG” hit the headlines, thus altering the whole ethos, workings and code of conduct for the City of London.

Most people, especially those associated with stock exchange transactions, believed it was the most revolutionary change to ever hit UK financial markets.

What was ‘Big Bang’, introduced by Cecil Parkinson, then President of the Board of Trade, all about? It concerned deregulating financial markets. The terminology was coined to describe measures including the abolition of fixed commission charges and of the distinction between stockjobbers and stockbrokers on the London Stock Exchange. Stock market activity changed dramatically from open outcry on the floor of the London Stock Exchange to screen-based electronic trading.

Many people believe that the abolition of exchange controls in 1979, introduced by the Thatcher Government when Sir Geoffrey Howe was Chancellor, was the trigger point for the City of London’s ambitious expansion plans.

This inspirational piece of legislation meant that the UK was open for international business. It should not be forgotten that before 1979, each person could take only £50 out of the country for a holiday or business trip. Money markets had ‘come under a wet sail’ in the late ‘60s and ‘70s due to the rapid expansion of the ‘Euro Dollar.’ By the mid-seventies there were nearly 300 trading banks in London.

Abolishing exchange controls was the springboard for the explosion of foreign exchange activity in London, which fired up the financing of foreign trade and the expansion of initial public offerings, making London one of the largest and most respected financial centres in the world. It was generally acknowledged that the legal and accountancy professions in London also provided the best global advice.

In fact, London remains the world's largest centre for foreign exchange dealing. It’s global market share, according to the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) accounts for approximately 37.8% to 38.7% of global foreign exchange turnover. Daily Volumes in London handles an average daily foreign exchange turnover of about US $4.7 trillion.

The UK Gilt market underwent significant changes to cope with the disappearance of the separate role of the jobber and broker. Market operators in the Gilt market became GEMMS – Gilt Market Makers. Initially there were 26 of them – far too many for the size of the market. The US Treasury market was five times bigger than the Gilt market at the time; yet the US had only thirty-five market makers.

Wedd Durlacher and Ackroyd & Smithers were the two main jobbers in Gilts and equities. Barclays and SG Warburg initially scooped them up. However, Warburg’s acquisitions were eventually bedded down with UBS, Rowe & Pitman and Mullens & Co, making this new unit almost omnipotent. Of course, it did not take long for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank to make their mark. Deutsche Bank became extremely powerful, adding Morgan Grenfell, Pember & Boyle and Bankers’ Trust to its Portfolio. HSBC acquired Midland Bank, adding Samuel Montagu, W Greenwell & Co and James Capel to its powerful portfolio.

Cazenove & Co, J Henry Schroder Wagg and Lazard decided to stay out of the rat race. Their decisions proved to be sound judgement. Cazenove already advised 50% of the FTSE 100 constituent companies. The most ‘Blue-blooded’ of stock brokers, after flirting with Merrill Lynch, was eventually acquired by JP Morgan in 2004.

Over the past 30 years, bond issuance has blossomed and in the case of derivative trading – interest rate swaps, forward rate agreements and options, which have given banks a greater use of their balance sheets, have also boomed in London – again, the City is close to being the citadel of excellence in these products. Technology has understandably played a great role in trading methods. It has also taken some of the enjoyment of trading with programme trading, algorithms and ‘dark pools’ making their marks in share trading. Interpersonal skills are sadly not a requirement for success.

Fund management has prospered, though Brexit did see many funds, especially those denominated in Euros, leave for the mainland of Europe. However, in recent years the negative balance in fund management has been redressed. It should not be forgotten that the opening of the London International Financial Futures exchange contributed enormously to the expansion of trading in equities, interest rates and derivatives. The City and the financial sector contribute the best part of £100 billion annually to the coffers of HM Treasury.

In recent months, a new phenomenon has started to dominate every aspect of our lives – “AI.” In a rather surreptitious and cautious manner, AI is making its presence felt in every aspect of financial trading and investment. One might be forgiven for thinking one financial revolution per generation should be enough for everyone. But no, we are clearly at the start of another – probably a more dramatic revolution than that experienced 40 years ago. AI in financial markets is here to stay. Evidence shows that uses for AI are being developed almost daily. What form it will finally take to meet regulatory and security requirements remains to be seen.

There are 4 major ‘AI’ companies: SpaceX, OpenAI, DeepMind (Microsoft) and finally Anthropic. Yesterday Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela announced that Anthropic (Claude to its friends and users) would seek a public quotation on the NASDAQ in November. Last year Anthropic generated $4.6 billion and this year – 9 months to date to the end of September - it has generated $33 billion. Yet it looks as though the market will value the company at about $1.5 trillion. Will the public find sufficient appetite to buy it at that inflated valuation, especially if there is some consolidation in terms of activity, which some observers expect?

Anthropic will be spending $800 billion on data centres. The IPO includes a warning that, under the legal terms of its prospectus, Anthropic has stated that AI may pose catastrophic and existential risks to humanity. There are also security and regulatory issues to be agreed. On the plus side, long-term optimists remain emboldened. We shall see how this revolution pans out.

Finally, it is such a pity that both the Tories and Labour have refused to cut stamp duty on the trading of shares or cut regulation quickly enough for London to have increased its importance as a centre. London is the only major financial centre to charge this punitive tax. If the current government were to acquiesce to a cut, it might also help stimulate what appears to be dying interests in IPOS here in London.

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David Buik is a Markets Commentator.

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