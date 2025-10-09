Simone Reed appeared on the hit show in 2017 and has been sentenced to two years and eight months.

Simone Reed, who appeared on big Brother in 2017, has been jailed for her role in the firebomb attack. Picture: Shutterstock

By Alex Storey

A former Big Brother star has been jailed for a firebomb attack in which a man was set alight after a row in a bar.

Simone Reed, who was a contestant on the reality show back in 2017, drove to a garage with co-defendant and then-boyfriend Carl Wild after threatening to petrol bomb Peggy Junes bar in Redcar, North Yorkshire. The court heard Wild initially became angry after being refused entry. Reed then watched as Wild launched the Molotov cocktail at fellow reveller David Brotton who was struck in the head and subsequently set on fire. CCTV footage played at Teesside Crown Court the victim rolling on the ground in attempt to get rid of the flames.

Wild allegedly became angry after being refused entry to Peggy Junes bar in Redcar. Picture: Google

Wild threatened owner Paul Jarvis: "Outside now, I'll burn the place down. I'll kill your wife and kids," Teesside Live reported. Reed also headbutted Mr Jarvis before driving Wild to a garage to acquire the weapon which he sprayed at their victim. Wild's brother Lee Wild, 37, then approached them, pointing at the landlord and distracting him. Carl Wild then went inside the bar and squirted bleach at the customers. He also attacked the DJ with a car jack and squirted bleach in his eye. He smashed up the bar, and leapt over the counter to steal the till which contained hundreds of pounds.

Simone Reed alongside contestant Sue Evans entering the Big Brother house back in 2017. Picture: Getty