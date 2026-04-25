Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old millionaire from California, was ambushed while taking part in a £30,000 hunt in the thick forests of Gabon

Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old millionaire from California, was ambushed while taking part in a £30,000 hunt in the thick forests of Gabon. Picture: wagonhoundoutfitters.com

By Katy Dartford

The grieving family of a millionaire big-game hunter, trampled to death by five elephants while hunting small forest antelope in central Africa, have described the "chaotic" way they heard of his death.

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Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old millionaire from California, was ambushed while taking part in a £30,000 hunt in the thick forests of Gabon. His ex-wife said the family's lawyers were told about the death before relatives themselves. His son, Jeff Dosio, said the facts of his final moments had been "twisted," and more information about what really happened is set to be revealed. Read more: Baby daughters of father shot dead during Israeli settler attack held aloft during funeral procession Read more: Boy accused of killing tourist after dropping 2kg statue on her head Dosio, a vineyard owner who owned and displayed a vast collection of exotic animal heads in his home, was seeking a shot at the elusive yellow-backed duiker. He had previously killed elephants, leopards, rhinos, buffalo, and lions across Africa, while also hunting every species of wild deer in the States.

The vineyard owner was seeking a shot at the elusive yellow-backed duiker. Picture: bobbyhansenafaris.com

The circumstances of his death have sparked fierce debate online, with some critics celebrating. Comedian Ricky Gervais posted on X: "The best thing is, they'll never forget it." Jeff Dosio said, "It hasn't been fun. It hasn't been fun at all". "Whoever got all these pictures of our trophy room - I don't know how that came about at all," he told The Daily Mail, adding: "I want to set the record straight with my sincerity at the bottom of it and my statement". Dosio's luck ran out in the Lope-Okanda rainforest when he and his professional guide stumbled into five female elephants with a calf on April 17. They startled the herd, which immediately charged at the pair. Rinda Butler Dosio, Dosio's ex-wife, described the family's confusion in the aftermath of the fatal incident, with claims that another man had also been killed, and the tour company stating he had been injured. "There's so many different things that are going around. Everything gets kind of exaggerated," she said. "The day it happened, we heard it was buffalo and different crazy things. The lawyers got called before the family". "There's just some things that just don't make sense. It's a huge shock. He was a big-time hunter, and it shouldn't have happened. He and another man were killed".

Ernie Dosio owned a large collection of exotic animal heads in his home trophy room. Picture: wagonhoundoutfitters.com

A female African elephant can stand 12ft tall at the shoulder, weigh nearly four tons and run at speeds of up to 25mph. But Dosio was unable to see the mammals as they were so well hidden in the dense undergrowth, meaning they appeared "as if from nowhere". His guide was seriously injured first and lost his gun in the thick bush, leaving the millionaire with just a shotgun as the elephants charged at and trampled him.