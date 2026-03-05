The digital age has brought us much, including, unfortunately, new ways for women and their health to be marginalised.

Research by campaigners CensHERship found that 95 per cent of women’s health educators were targets of so-called “shadow banning” online over the past year.

This is where social media companies downgrade or remove posts referring to women’s bodies on the grounds that they are offensive or inappropriate, despite being anatomically correct. It is striking that social media platforms are three times more likely to block posts focused on women’s health than men’s.

This is a long-standing issue, embedded in the structures and algorithms of social media platforms. Finally, policymakers are starting to sit up and take notice.

On Wednesday, a welcome new report from the Women and Equalities Committee said that shadow banning is unacceptable and must be stopped.

Big tech sexism is rampant across all social media platforms, something we know very well at Essity. A campaign for our period-pants brand, Bodyform, was blocked 16 times in one month across X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Our ad was rejected as it contained the phrase “menstrual cycle”, an image of a period product, and blood. Unbelievably, this meant it needed an 18+ age restriction to meet ‘community’ guidelines.

Social media is how most younger people get their news – including health advice. It’s therefore inconceivable to censor this information on these platforms.

As the Committee says, now is the time for the Government to hold the social media platforms to account. The renewal of the Women’s Health Strategy, expected later this year, is a critical opportunity for Government to take the lead.

The inappropriate censorship of women’s health content cannot continue. We must challenge taboos around women’s health and get rid of the pervasive stigma that exists. Something we cannot do if women, girls, and their bodies continue to be silenced online.

____________________

Kate Prince is Head of Public Affairs UKI at Essity.

