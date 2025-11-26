Budgets can feel like the financial equivalent of assembling flat-pack furniture lots of pieces, unclear instructions, and you’re never quite sure if the end result is actually going to stand up

But behind the political noise, these announcements really do shape everyday life: from your payslip, to your pension, to the price of your morning iced latte.

Here are the five big things you actually need to know, and how they impact you:

1. The biggest stealth tax raid in years, frozen thresholds until 2030/31

What’s happened: Income tax thresholds will be frozen until the 2030-31 tax year.

How it impacts you: This will mean 780k more people paying the basic rate, 928k more at the higher 40% rate and 400k more additional tax payers by 2029-2030.

Even if your pay only rises with inflation, you’ll pay more tax because the thresholds aren’t moving. It’s one of the biggest stealth tax rises in the Budget.

2. A pay rise for the lowest earners, minimum wage up again

What’s happened: From April, the National Living Wage for over-21s rises to £12.71 an hour, with bigger percentage jumps for 18–20 year olds and apprentices. Around 2.7 million workers will see their pay go up.

How it impacts you: If you’re on minimum wage, your income rises, about £900 more a year for a full-time worker. But businesses warn they may raise prices, cut hours, or freeze hiring to cope with rising wage bills.

3. Tourist Tax

What’s happened: Regional mayors in England will now have the power to introduce a tourist tax on overnight stays, similar to what already exists across Europe. Expect around £1–£3 per person, per night.

How it impacts you: Staycations might cost a few pounds more, but it’s mainly international visitors footing the bill. The money goes towards cleaner streets, transport and visitor services.

4. Pensioners get more money, but more will be paying tax

What’s happened: The triple lock is confirmed, meaning the state pension will rise by around £550 a year for those on the full new State Pension.

How it impacts you: Pensioners get a welcome boost. But frozen tax thresholds mean more retirees will now be pulled into paying income tax for the first time, or paying more of it than before.

5. Help to Save Expansion

What’s happened: Help to Save, one of the most generous schemes in the country, is being made permanent and expanded. Anyone on Universal Credit who earns at least £1 in their assessment period can save up to £50 a month, with the government adding 50p for every £1.

From 2028, another 1.5 million parents and carers will become eligible.

How it impacts you: Low-income families can get up to £1,200 of free government money over four years. It’s a powerful way to build emergency savings and avoid debt.

6. Pensions & Salary Sacrifice (NI Charge)

What’s happened: Salary sacrifice pensions, used by around 4.7 million workers, will now face paying National Insurance on contributions over £2,000.

How it impacts you: Your pension contributions will become more expensive, and the NI benefit of salary sacrifice becomes weaker. This hits middle earners hardest, especially those relying on it to make saving affordable.