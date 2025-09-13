Cycling accidents in London rocketed by 50% during this week's Tube strikes.

The London Ambulance Service reported a huge increase in the number of bike crashes on London roads.

Bike usage spiked in the capital this week as commuters sought alternative ways to get around the city while RMT strikes left multiple Tube services suspended.

London cycling commissioner Will Norman reported around two million bike trips on Monday, the first day of the strikes.

Usually 1.4 million trips are made by bike on regular weekdays.

