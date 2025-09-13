Huge surge in bike crashes after Tube strikes clog up London's roads
Bike usage spiked as commuters sought alternative routes to work
Cycling accidents in London rocketed by 50% during this week's Tube strikes.
The London Ambulance Service reported a huge increase in the number of bike crashes on London roads.
Bike usage spiked in the capital this week as commuters sought alternative ways to get around the city while RMT strikes left multiple Tube services suspended.
London cycling commissioner Will Norman reported around two million bike trips on Monday, the first day of the strikes.
Usually 1.4 million trips are made by bike on regular weekdays.
The ambulance service revealed a 44% increase in bike collision incidents in London compared to last year's data, according to The Times.
E-bike provider Lime revealed a 50% jump in trips during rush hour traffic on Monday and Tuesday.
Tube services returned to normal by late morning on Friday after the strikes caused huge disruption all week.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out, leading to services being crippled since Monday, with few underground trains running.
An RMT source said of the talks invitation: “This is a step in the right direction from TfL (Transport for London) and has only occurred due to the industrial pressure from RMT members this week.”