Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months after he was spotted cycling with no lights in Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months . Picture: Kent Police

By Issy Clarke

A bike-riding cocaine dealer has been jailed after he was discovered with six packets of cocaine stashed in his underwear.

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Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months after he was spotted cycling with no lights in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. He attracted the attention of an officer who recognised him from intelligence reports about a drug-dealing cyclist in the area. The Spanish national was stopped on St John's Road on 21 August in a shop car park after the constable suspected him of being concerned in the supply of cocaine to the area. Bogalho told the officer he was on his way to the shop to buy food. Read more: £80m cocaine plot rumbled after lorry driver stopped for cup of tea at burger van Read more: Drug deaths from cocaine overtake heroin for first time

Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months after he was spotted cycling with no lights in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. Picture: Air Video UK/Alamy

However, the navigation app on his phone showed a different final destination. After giving a number of false explanations for being in the area, he was detained for a search. At this point, Bogalho told the officer he had ‘five or less’ wraps of cocaine for personal use. The search later led to the seizure of 6 packets of white powder from the drug dealer’s underwear and a review of his mobile phone revealed messages consistent with drug supply.

A bike-riding cocaine dealer has been jailed after a Kent Police officer spotted him cycling with no lights in #Tunbridge Wells



Read more on our website: https://t.co/BmNeBki2Kx pic.twitter.com/WQ6Br0PJag — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) November 5, 2026

The seizure led to Bogalho being arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine. He pled guilty to the offences and was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court last month.