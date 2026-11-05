Bike-riding cocaine dealer jailed after police discover six packets of cocaine stashed in his underwear
Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months after he was spotted cycling with no lights in Tunbridge Wells, Kent
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A bike-riding cocaine dealer has been jailed after he was discovered with six packets of cocaine stashed in his underwear.
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Alexandre Bogalho, 49, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months after he was spotted cycling with no lights in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
He attracted the attention of an officer who recognised him from intelligence reports about a drug-dealing cyclist in the area.
The Spanish national was stopped on St John's Road on 21 August in a shop car park after the constable suspected him of being concerned in the supply of cocaine to the area.
Bogalho told the officer he was on his way to the shop to buy food.
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However, the navigation app on his phone showed a different final destination.
After giving a number of false explanations for being in the area, he was detained for a search.
At this point, Bogalho told the officer he had ‘five or less’ wraps of cocaine for personal use.
The search later led to the seizure of 6 packets of white powder from the drug dealer’s underwear and a review of his mobile phone revealed messages consistent with drug supply.
A bike-riding cocaine dealer has been jailed after a Kent Police officer spotted him cycling with no lights in #Tunbridge Wells— Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) November 5, 2026
Read more on our website: https://t.co/BmNeBki2Kx pic.twitter.com/WQ6Br0PJag
The seizure led to Bogalho being arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.
He pled guilty to the offences and was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court last month.
PC John Cockrill said: "Kent Police officers are specially trained to spot suspicious behaviour and are regularly briefed with local intelligence reports to help them stay abreast of crime in their area.
"On this occasion, the constable recalled recent reports of a suspected drug dealer riding a bicycle in Tunbridge Wells town centre and set about investigating Bogalho as the opportunity presented itself.
"Drugs are a blight on society, with dealers taking advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of Kent’s communities for nothing more than their own greed and financial gain. ‘We are pleased Bogalho will be locked up and unable to supply drugs to the area for some time."