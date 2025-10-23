Over 50,000 bike thefts went unsolved last year, according to shocking new Home Office data shared with LBC.

Figures compiled by the Liberal Democrats also revealed that only 1 in 50 cases resulted in a person being charged.

The party’s home affairs spokesperson, Max Wilkinson, told LBC the figures, which cover incidents up to April 2025, show that bike theft is effectively “decriminalised”.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a new approach to clamping down on stolen bikes.

“We need an ‘Operation Bike Bait’,” Mr Wilkinson argued.

“You'd put a bike with a tracker on it outside a place where you knew that bikes were being nicked from, and then the police could use that to track down the bike after it was stolen and then find out who was doing it - whether it's a gang or whether it's an individual.

“This is a crime that is very serious and it's going largely unsolved in this country. We need to take it much more seriously, because if you're a victim of bike theft, you are a victim of crime.”

