Bill Bailey brings brand-new show Vaudevillean to the UK – get your tickets now
Comedy, music and Bill Bailey’s extraordinary imagination come together in his brand-new live show, Vaudevillean.
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Bill Bailey is heading back on the road, bringing his distinctive blend of humour and musical talent to venues across the UK.
Celebrating the tradition of variety entertainment, Vaudevillean brings together Bill’s skills as a comedian, musician and all-round performer for an evening of laughter and live music.
The tour includes a night at London’s The O2 on Sunday 22 November, alongside shows in Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and more. Tickets are on sale now.
When and where can I see Bill Bailey live?
Selected dates for Vaudevillean include:
See the full list of tour dates and venues.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets for Bill Bailey’s Vaudevillean are on sale now. Visit Bill Bailey’s official website to book your tickets.