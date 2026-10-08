Comedy, music and Bill Bailey’s extraordinary imagination come together in his brand-new live show, Vaudevillean.

Bill Bailey is heading back on the road, bringing his distinctive blend of humour and musical talent to venues across the UK.

Celebrating the tradition of variety entertainment, Vaudevillean brings together Bill’s skills as a comedian, musician and all-round performer for an evening of laughter and live music.

The tour includes a night at London’s The O2 on Sunday 22 November, alongside shows in Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and more. Tickets are on sale now.

When and where can I see Bill Bailey live?

Selected dates for Vaudevillean include: