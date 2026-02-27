Former president Bill Clinton has appeared to back Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he has never said anything "to make me think he was involved” with the paedophile financier. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former president Bill Clinton has appeared to back Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he has never said anything "to make me think he was involved” with the paedophile financier.

Clinton was appearing before a Republican-led deposition into his own ties to the sex trafficker when he said he had never been given the impression that Trump and Epstein had any involvement. The Democrat was appearing before lawmakers a day after his wife Hillary testified before them about Epstein. During the closed deposition, Clinton is reported to have said that President Trump told him that his falling out with Epstein was over a “land dispute". This contradicts claims made in the past by Trump that he ended his association with Epstein over his sexually inappropriate behaviour and banned him from his Florida country club. The deposition in Chappaqua, New York, marked the first time a former president has been compelled to testify to Congress. Read More: Hillary Clinton accuses officials of 'cover-up' and calls for Trump to be questioned as she testifies in Epstein probe Read More: 'I saw nothing and did nothing wrong', Bill Clinton tells Epstein probe

In his opening statement, the former Democrat president said he had "no idea" of the crimes the disgraced financier was committing. "No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," he claimed. He added: "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong." Both Bill and Hillary swore in declarations last month that they had "no personal knowledge" of crimes committed by Epstein or his jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

He said: "You’ll often hear me say that I don’t recall. That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of. This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. Mr Clinton refused to speculate, saying it "doesn’t help you for me to play detective 24 years later." "Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions. But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities," he concluded his opening statement by saying. His questioning by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee is taking place behind closed doors and follows testimony given by his wife Hillary on Thursday.

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026