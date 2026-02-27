Former President Bill Clinton is testifying before a Republican-led committee. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Bill Clinton has protested his innocence in questioning before a Republican-led committee over his ties to paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his opening statement, the former Democrat president said he had "no idea" of the crimes the disgraced financier was committing. "No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," he claimed. He added: "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong." In the last page of Mr Clinton's opening statement, he claimed he has been forced to speak after Epstein hid his crimes from everyone "so well for so long". Read more: Hillary Clinton accuses officials of 'cover-up' and calls for Trump to be questioned as she testifies in Epstein probe Read more: Plaque celebrating Andrew's visit to Inverness removed amid Epstein scandal fallout

He said: "You’ll often hear me say that I don’t recall. That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of. This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. Mr Clinton refused to speculate, saying it "doesn’t help you for me to play detective 24 years later." "Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions. But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities," he concluded his opening statement by saying. His.questioning by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee is taking place behind closed doors and follows testimony given by his wife Hillary on Thursday.

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026