The former comedy legend has disappeared out of the limelight following a string of allegations against him

Bill Cosby has lost his civil sex assault case. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former American comedian and TV presenter Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay over $19 million in damages after a civil court found he drugged and sexually assaulted a former waitress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cosby, now 88, escorted Donna Motsinger to one of his comedy shows from a restaurant where she worked in Sausalito, California, in 1972. Ms Motsinger's lawsuit was brought to the Los Angeles Superior Court, where she described how Cosby had attacked her after giving her wine and a pill that had left her incapacitated. Cosby did not testify at the trial, and the jury sided with her account following three days of deliberations, which concluded on Monday. She has been awarded $19.25 (£14.3 million) in damages. Read more: Counter-terror police lead probe into anti-Semitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances Read more: British couple held captive in Iran say they feel abandoned and 'let down' by the UK as they call on Starmer to 'step up'

Cosby is believed to be appealing the ruling. Picture: Alamy

Ms. Motsinger alleged that while working as a restaurant server, she was drugged and raped by Cosby after he gave her a glass of wine in his limousine. The court papers alleged that after collecting, Cosby gave her a glass of wine on the way to one of his shows. While at the venue she began to feel sick and he gave her what she believed was aspirin. She then remembered being put in a limo by two men with Mr. Cosby, but later woke up in bed, where she claimed she had been raped. The lawyers wrote in the papers: "She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on — no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby." Cosby was once seen as one of the most successful comedians in the US but disappeared from public view in the past decade amid widespread allegations of sexual misconduct.

Los Angeles Superior Court. Picture: Alamy