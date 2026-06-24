Bill Gates admits to affairs with Harvard-trained doctor and Russian nuclear scientist in shocking Epstein grilling
The tech billionaire has faced scrutiny since his close relationship with the digraced paedophile was revealed by the US justice department last year
Bill Gates has named three women he had affairs with as part of an ongoing investigation into disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
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The billionaire co-founder of Microsoft admitted to the US House Oversight Committee that he had affairs with two Russian women, who were named for the first time as Mila Antonova, a bridge player, and Karima Nigmatulina, a nuclear physicist.
Mr Gates also revealed he had an additional extramarital affair with another female scientist after scrutiny from US politicians as part of his testimony on June 10th, according to a transcript published on Tuesday.
This comes after details about his relationship with Epstein were published by the US Justice Department last year.
The tech businessman has consistently denied ever witnessing the abuse of the convicted paedophile and maintained it was “a mistake to spend time with him”.
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Under further questioning from US congressmen, Mr Gates continued to deny sexual misconduct but admitted he unwittingly “may have been in the presence of victims” during meetings with the late financier, considering that some of them had been employed by Epstein.
He also acknowledged that it was “possible” that he confided in a mutual friend of his and Epstein’s that he was concerned he may have caught an STD from one of the women.
The businessman previously confessed to his staff at the Gates Foundation that he had two affairs that Epstein subsequently discovered, but did not give any additional details.
He indicated that Epstein “contemplated blackmailing me” after learning of the affairs, as part of a closed-door testimony provided to the US Congress.
He also admitted that he had an affair with Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical entrepreneur, before he met Epstein in 2011.
He seemed surprised to find that Epstein was aware of this affair, having previously told Congress that the late paedophile billionaire only had knowledge of “the two that we’ve discussed”.
Mr Gates was shown an email that Epstein had sent regarding Dr Nesselrodt, whose name had previously been redacted in versions published by the US Justice Department.
When asked about the meaning behind this email, Mr Gates said: “Well, there was a time when I had an affair with Dr Jacobs [Nesselrodt]. So that may fit that category.”
The philanthropist, who testified to Congress willingly, said that Mr Gates, who testified to Congress voluntarily, insisted that while he was not successfully blackmailed, “it looks like Mr Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction”.