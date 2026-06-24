The tech billionaire has faced scrutiny since his close relationship with the digraced paedophile was revealed by the US justice department last year

The Microsoft co-founder has voluntarily testified in front of US Congress. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Bill Gates has named three women he had affairs with as part of an ongoing investigation into disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

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Photos of Mr Gates with Epstein were revealed by the US Justice Department last year. Picture: Alamy

Under further questioning from US congressmen, Mr Gates continued to deny sexual misconduct but admitted he unwittingly “may have been in the presence of victims” during meetings with the late financier, considering that some of them had been employed by Epstein. He also acknowledged that it was “possible” that he confided in a mutual friend of his and Epstein’s that he was concerned he may have caught an STD from one of the women. The businessman previously confessed to his staff at the Gates Foundation that he had two affairs that Epstein subsequently discovered, but did not give any additional details. He indicated that Epstein “contemplated blackmailing me” after learning of the affairs, as part of a closed-door testimony provided to the US Congress. He also admitted that he had an affair with Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical entrepreneur, before he met Epstein in 2011.

Bill Gates said Epstein was contemplating blackmailing him after learning of his affairs. Picture: Getty