By Frankie Elliott

Bill Gates has claimed he did "nothing illicit" in his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but has admitted to two extramarital affairs.

The Microsoft founder issued an apology to staff at his charitable foundation today after details of his friendship with the paedophile financier were revealed in the last batch of Epstein Files. Speaking at the latest biannual Gates Foundation town hall meeting, the billionaire "spoke candidly" about the relationship and admitted to two affairs with Russian women. Read more: Video tapes and sex manuals among contents of Epstein’s secret storage locker Read more: Sarah Ferguson accused of sharing god-daughter’s details with Epstein

Gates has come under renewed scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein following the release of files by the US Department of Justice in January. Picture: DOJ

He went on to apologise to foundation executives for introducing them to Epstein, saying: "To be clear, I never spent any time with victims or the women around him. “It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein. I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made." But he added: "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit." Discussing why he became friends with Epstein, Gates said he was drawn in by his "talk about the kind of intimate relationship he had with a lot of billionaires, particularly Wall Street billionaires,” which could help with his fundraising goals. The charity founder went on to explain how he met the convicted sex offender in 2011, three years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. The tech entrepreneur said he had not looked into the paedo's background, but said his then-wife Melinda Gates had expressed concern about the financier in 2013. But he ignored her caution and continued to see him socially. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gates said: "Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in terms of not only his crimes in the past, but now it’s clear there was ongoing bad behavior."

Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in August 201. Picture: Getty