Mr Gates, who has faced backlash for his connections to Epstein, is expected to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 10

Microsoft co-founder and US philanthropist Bill Gates speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. Picture: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will give evidence to a US Congressional committee looking into the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

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Mr Gates, who has faced backlash for his connections to Epstein, is expected to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 10. He follows other prominent public figures who have spoken about their connections to the paedophile including Bill and Hilary Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Les Wexner. It has been reported that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, billionaire Ted Waitt, Epstein’s former aide Lesley Groff, and Tova Noel, one of the jail guards on duty when Epstein died, will also be interviewed by the committee. Mr Gates "welcomes the opportunity" to face questions, a spokesperson for the billionaire said. Read more: Trump sacks 'loyal friend' Attorney General Pam Bondi amid Epstein investigation Read more: Trump 'flew on Epstein’s plane a lot' and was 'close friends', brother claims

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in an undated photo released by the US Department of Justice in 2026. Picture: DOJ

They added: "While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work." Following the publication of more than three million documents related to Epstein in January, Mr Gates told the Gates Foundation that he did "nothing illicit" with the late paedophile financier. Speaking at the biannual Gates Foundation town hall meeting, the billionaire "spoke candidly" about the relationship and admitted to two affairs with Russian women. He went on to apologise to foundation executives for introducing them to Epstein, saying: "To be clear, I never spent any time with victims or the women around him.“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein. I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made." But he added: "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."

Bill Gates and Epstein's long-time pilot, Larry Visoski. Picture: DOJ