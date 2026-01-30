Microsoft founder Bill Gates has denounced claims that he caught a sexually transmitted disease found in the latest release of the Epstein Files.

Gates has long denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes and said he regrets their friendship.

In it, Epstein claimed the tech billionaire caught an STD from sleeping with "Russian girls" and tried to "slip" his wife antibiotics as a result.

After the files were released, one of the revelations was an email sent from Epstein to himself regarding Gates.

A representative of the Gates Foundation said on Friday: "These claims – from a proven, disgruntled liar – are absolutely absurd and completely false.

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

More than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, relating to infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released today.

The drop comes after the US Congress voted overwhelmingly in favour of their release last year.

Previous releases have also featured documents related to Gates, as well as former US Ambassador Lord Mandelson and the former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Gates's association with Epstein comes after his ties with the financier were partially blamed for his divorce from wife Melinda in 2021.

The couple married in 1994 and had three children together before they split .

It was considered to be the most expensive divorce settlement in history with Melinda reportedly netting $76 billion in assets.

Mr Gates' affair with a Microsoft employee came to light months later after the woman wrote to the company’s board of directors in 2019 lifting the lid on their fling which began in 2000.

Melinda previously claimed that her ex-husband's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a reason behind their split.

Reports suggested he had been acquaintances with Epstein, after first meeting him in 2011.

Mr Gates later denied any association and said he only met with him a few times to discuss philanthropy, which he described as a "mistake."

He was among a number of celebrities to appear in photographs linked to Epstein's entourage, released last month.