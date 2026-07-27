Legal chiefs are reviewing the rules to create a process for removal as there is currently "no effective lawful mechanism to do so"

The draft bill, if approved, would enable councillors to revoke the Freedom directly without appealing to Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A bill to revoke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Freedom of the City of London honour is being drawn up by legal officials.

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The former prince received the honorary in 2012 by "virtue of patrimony" because his father, Prince Philip, had been a Freeman. Picture: Alamy

The draft bill, if approved, would enable councillors to revoke the Freedom directly without appealing to Parliament. A spokesperson for the Corporation said: "We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire." The Corporation had initially stated it was not possible to strip the title because Andrew had inherited it from his father. However in May, members voted to instruct officers to investigate a mechanism for removing the title.

Marsh Farm , on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is staying. Picture: Alamy

It came amid mounting pressure after the King stripped his remaining royal titles of prince and Duke of York last year as controversy continued to swirl around his relationship with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is now living in Norfolk while police investigate allegations of misconduct in public office. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and then released under investigation. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.