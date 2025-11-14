Singer Billie Eilish has launched a fiery attack on hard-right billionaire Elon Musk on social media, branding him a “f***ing pathetic p**sy b**** coward.”

She shared a series of graphics from advocacy organisation MyVoiceMyChoice.org, highlighting the different initiatives Musk could afford with his massive wealth, including ending world hunger, protecting the environment and rebuilding Gaza.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Bad Guy singer accused Trump ally Musk of hoarding his wealth in the wake of reports he is set to become the world’s first trillionaire.

Another slide claimed he could save each of the 10,443 critically endangered species on earth of just one of his many billions.

Captioning the slides, the Grammy-winning singer wrote: “f***ing pathetic p**sy b**** coward.”

It comes after Tesla shareholders approved a pay package for Elon Musk that could make him the world's first trillionaire.

The pay will be based on Trump-ally Musk's ability to grow the electric car company to a record market cap amid other business goals.

The package sets Musk a goal of raising the company's market value to $8.5tn, from $1.4tn.

He is also tasked with overseeing a massive boom in the company's self-driving Robotaxis - needing to have a million in commercial operation to hit the goal.

Tesla's share price went up in the immediate aftermath of the vote.

Speaking after his pay rise was confirmed, Musk said: "I'd like to just give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the shareholder votes.

He also thanked the board for its "immense support."