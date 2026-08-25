The court was told that Jerome was made subject to a restraining order in 2018 after attending Ms Piper’s home address, posting cards through her door and sending letters by post to her

Philip Jerome arriving at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, Hampshire. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

An “obsessive” fan with a “sexual interest” in Billie Piper has been jailed for 12 months for breaching a stalking prevention order against the former Doctor Who star.

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Philip Jerome appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on his 49th birthday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to four breach charges. Anisa Alrubaie, prosecuting, told the court that Jerome, from Winchester, Hampshire, had been made subject to the stalking prevention order relating to Ms Piper on July 21 2022. The court heard police had carried out an inspection of Jerome’s devices on December 27 2025 and found four images of Ms Piper saved on his phone, and that he had tagged 11 posts and images, including AI images, on X relating to her, on four separate days earlier that month. Ms Alrubaie said this included a single comment on December 7 2025 in which Jerome wrote: “I think I know which image probably made me fall for (Ms Piper), the GQ awards, and made me want to meet her. She is great without a bra too.” Ms Alrubaie said Ms Piper’s X account was organised by her personal assistant and she did not have direct access to it. Read More: James Blunt shares blog debunking internet rumours that 'Hayden Panettiere was brought to his bed' Read More: Nicholas Hoult quits Harry Potter role and replaced by Kit Harington amid backlash by anti-JK Rowling activists

Billie Piper attending the Fashion Awards last year. Picture: Alamy

She said: “She doesn’t generally inform Ms Piper of posts, there is a significant amount of negativity that is not relevant and she doesn’t need to be made aware.” The court was told that Jerome was made subject to a restraining order in 2018 after attending Ms Piper’s home address, posting cards through her door and sending letters by post to her. He then breached this order in December that year by sending messages on Facebook to her mother and sister “expressing a wish for them to meet up” as well as for attending Ms Piper’s home and making comments about her choice of partner. Police also found ringbinders at his home containing newspaper clippings, details of events and other merchandise. Jerome was then jailed for 12 months in 2022 for a breach of the restraining order by turning up at Comicon convention where he posed for a fan photograph twice on the same day with Ms Piper, wearing different clothing for the second occasion.

Jerome has admitted repeatedly flouting a ban on contacting actress and singer Billie Piper. Picture: PA