'Obsessed' fan jailed for 12 months for stalking Doctor Who star Billie Piper
The court was told that Jerome was made subject to a restraining order in 2018 after attending Ms Piper’s home address, posting cards through her door and sending letters by post to her
An “obsessive” fan with a “sexual interest” in Billie Piper has been jailed for 12 months for breaching a stalking prevention order against the former Doctor Who star.
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Philip Jerome appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on his 49th birthday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to four breach charges.
Anisa Alrubaie, prosecuting, told the court that Jerome, from Winchester, Hampshire, had been made subject to the stalking prevention order relating to Ms Piper on July 21 2022.
The court heard police had carried out an inspection of Jerome’s devices on December 27 2025 and found four images of Ms Piper saved on his phone, and that he had tagged 11 posts and images, including AI images, on X relating to her, on four separate days earlier that month.
Ms Alrubaie said this included a single comment on December 7 2025 in which Jerome wrote: “I think I know which image probably made me fall for (Ms Piper), the GQ awards, and made me want to meet her. She is great without a bra too.”
Ms Alrubaie said Ms Piper’s X account was organised by her personal assistant and she did not have direct access to it.
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She said: “She doesn’t generally inform Ms Piper of posts, there is a significant amount of negativity that is not relevant and she doesn’t need to be made aware.”
The court was told that Jerome was made subject to a restraining order in 2018 after attending Ms Piper’s home address, posting cards through her door and sending letters by post to her.
He then breached this order in December that year by sending messages on Facebook to her mother and sister “expressing a wish for them to meet up” as well as for attending Ms Piper’s home and making comments about her choice of partner.
Police also found ringbinders at his home containing newspaper clippings, details of events and other merchandise.
Jerome was then jailed for 12 months in 2022 for a breach of the restraining order by turning up at Comicon convention where he posed for a fan photograph twice on the same day with Ms Piper, wearing different clothing for the second occasion.
The court heard that on the second occasion Ms Piper recognised Jerome and he was ejected from the event by security.
The defendant had also been convicted of harassment dating back to 2012 against a female friend by “sleeping outside her address in the woods”, the court heard.
Sentencing Jerome, District Judge Kirsty Allman told him: “You have a sexual interest in Ms Piper making reference to her without have a bra on and so on.”
She added: “The motivation is to contact her in the hope she will engage in a relationship with you.
“You demonstrated an entrenched pattern of stalking and harassment offences, and failing to comply with court orders.”
Caroline Bonavia, defending, said: “Were it not for the order, these (offences) would be very similar to what a keen fan would post about a public figure.
“A lot of them are similar images of her head in an Andy Warhol arrangement, many repeats essentially of her face and sometimes with AI.
“The difference for him is that he must not do this and he accepts it.”
Ms Bonavia said that Jerome had shown a lack of remorse and empathy, had a recent diagnosis of autism and had sought psychological support to stop him seeking “obsessive and unsuccessful relationships”.
She said that his breaches “had moved a great deal away from what one would think were the terrifying elements” and added: “He needs to learn that fan or not, even this sort of posting is not permitted.”