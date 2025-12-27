Women workers have won more than £1 billion this year following equal pay campaigns by a leading trade union.

The GMB said hundreds of thousands of women working in councils across the UK in jobs such as care, cleaning and catering are graded lower or have worse terms and conditions than male-dominated roles such as refuse collection – even when they are of equal value.

Thousands of those who were underpaid for years compared with male colleagues have now received just over £1 billion in money they were owed, said the union.

Around 40,000 claims remain outstanding across 28 local authorities, which the GMB said were likely to run into hundreds of millions of pounds.

Read more: Armed Forces to launch 'gap year' for youngsters to gain military experience

Read more: The King set for US visit in 2026 as negotiations over trade deal to continue