The reclusive billionaire owner of adult website OnlyFans has died aged 43 after a long battle with cancer.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

“Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky,” a spokesperson said.

The death of Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky was confirmed by the company today.

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Mr Radvinsky bought OnlyFans’ parent company Fenix International in 2018.

He became the majority shareholder and director of the streaming platform up until his death.

OnlyFans was originally conceived and built by British father and son duo Guy and Tim Stokely as a platform to allow content creators to monetize their work directly from subscribers.

OnlyFans surged in popularity during the COVID-19 ​pandemic as ​lockdowns forced ⁠creators and consumers online.

According to Bloomberg, users spent a record $7.2 billion on the subscription platform in 2024, and Radvinsky paid himself $1.8 billion in dividends from 2021 to 2025.

Mr Radvinsky had been attempting to sell the pornography site last year, but sources told the New York Post at the time that he was struggling to find a buyer.