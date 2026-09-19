The Man United owner said a culture of envy towards wealth was driving the super-rich away

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he has no plans to return to the UK . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

One of Britain's richest businessmen has revealed he "no longer has confidence" in the UK because of its culture of envy towards wealth.

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Hedge fund tycoon Chris Rokos who paid £330million in tax last year quits UK amid exodus of wealthy under Labour. Picture: PA

The billionaire, who paid around £330million in tax last year, reportedly cited reasons including non-domiciled resident payments, inheritance tax concerns and private school fees. Mr Rokos forms part of an exodus of wealthy entrepreneurs and investors under Labour, amid an ongoing fear of tax rises for the uber-wealthy. Sir Jim, the owner of Manchester United, contrasted attitudes in the UK with America where "they applaud people who create wealth. “And the good thing about those people who create wealth is that they then spend that wealth in the economy in which they’re resident." Asked if he was planning on returning to the UK, the businessman said: “Not at the moment, no. I don’t see growth being tackled. “I would like to see the benefits bill cut in half and all the savings spent on robotics and AI.”

He also told the podcast that the UK was "on the slide" and needed politicians "who are tough enough to deal with some very difficult problems, and we know what the problems are." Asked what issues politicians should focus on, Sir Jim said immigration was “clearly one” as well as high taxes. Earlier this year, Sir Jim told Sky News the UK had been “colonised by immigrants” before he said he was sorry if those remarks had “offended some people”. The billionaire also said failing to invest further in North Sea resources by handing licences for the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields amounted to “insanity”, and warned the UK’s reliance on energy imports meant the country could “run out of gas” if there was a cold spell this winter. He said: “The risk you’ve got this winter is that we run out of gas. “If we have a really sharp cold spell, then there is conceivably the possibility that we’ll run out of gas and have to switch the industry off.”

Asked what issues politicians should focus on, Sir Jim said immigration was “clearly one” as well as high taxes. Picture: Alamy