By Emma Corr

The brother of a man murdered alongside his wife has condemned Britain’s “broken justice system,” saying repeated court delays over two and a half years left his family “constantly let down”.

Derek Martin, 67, was jailed for life this week with a minimum term of 29 years for killing Josh and Chloe Bashford at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, in June 2023. But for Josh’s brother Billy, the sentence brings little comfort, after enduring months of uncertainty which he described as “emotionally draining and exhausting." “You don’t really know how bad the justice system is until you’re in it,” he told LBC.

“We were mentally preparing for the trial again and again and every single time, it got pulled. It was often two days, or once the day before it was due to start. “I got to the point where I thought - I can’t do this anymore, I can’t take it, haven’t the families been through enough? Billy said they endured five separate trial delays, with proceedings repeatedly postponed for more time to conduct psychiatric reports on Martin. “It broke us. Something has to change in the justice system, the courts, I don’t want to see another family strung along like we have been. It needs serious reform.” Derek Martin, was a family friend of Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30.

He attacked them at their home at lunchtime on the 9th June 2023, striking Chloe over the head with a hammer before stabbing her multiple times. When Josh came home, Martin chased him upstairs, stabbed him repeatedly, and strangled him. He then changed his clothes, removed the couple’s doorbell camera, and picked up their four children from school before taking them to McDonalds in Newhaven. He later bought beers and had them on the seafront before telling officers at Brighton Police Station that ‘he’d killed two people’. Derek Martin admitted causing the deaths but denied murder, claiming diminished responsibility - a defence rejected by the jury last month after hearing evidence from five psychiatrists. Read More: Grandfather, 67, who murdered stepdaughter and her husband set to die in prison after being jailed for 29 years Read More: Child killer found dead at same jail Ian Watkins died as three inmates arrested in murder probe

