Billy Bragg has told LBC English flags must not be used to 'intimidate our neighbours' amid controversy over 'patriotic' campaign groups.

The English singer-songwriter, musician and anti-racism campaigner, Billy Bragg, told LBC's Nick Abbot there are "different types of patriotism" amid a row over St George's flags. Last week, residents in Birmingham installed hundreds of flags throughout the city in a "patriotic outpouring" and has since been followed by others across the country as part of 'Operation Raise the Colours'. Birmingham City Council announced that it had removed the flags as it was upgrading streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting. Tower Hamlets Council then joined them in also removing them.

The campaign group 'Wythall Flaggers' is now calling on locals to "cover every street" in the village, near Birmingham, in the St Georges cross. When quizzed on this, Mr Bragg - who describes himself as a "patriot" - said he didn't want the "being used to intimidate my neighbours." Read More: Starmer facing revolt over migrant hotels as up to 80 councils, including Labour, considering legal action He argued: "When you pick up a flag, you can't expect to just have your meaning of it accepted by everybody." "I think, unfortunately, in the current context, where there's so much hostility towards people who have come to this country without any papers. He continued: "It's a bit of a tinderbox around that issue. We've seen that with people outside the asylum hostels and I think people are clearly very angry about the situation."

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said it is up to councils to deal with the issues in their areas, but any decisions made should be "sensible". A spokesperson said: "Flags are a vital part of celebrating our heritage and tradition. "It is for councils to deal with specific issues in their areas, but we are clear they should make sensible decisions, taking into account the safety of their residents." Mr Bragg said: "I don't want it to symbolise a narrow definition of Englishness where everybody has to conform to a particular historical narrative that is exclusive rather than being inclusive.

