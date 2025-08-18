Sir Billy Connolly has warned fans scammers are using AI to impersonate him online. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The comedian Sir Billy Connolly has issued a warning that scammers are using artificial intelligence to impersonate him online.

In a message posted to his website, the 82-year-old said his wife Pamela Stephenson had also been targeted. He said: "Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters. "They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging. "They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent." He later added: "My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI … so beware!" Last week, an LBC investigation found that hundreds of famous doctors - including the late Michael Mosley - are being used in AI deepfake videos on social media to promote health misinformation and trick customers. Read more: Revealed: AI deepfakes of famous doctors, including Michael Mosley, used by firms to push products Read more: Ozzy Osbourne documentary pulled from BBC schedule

Sir Billy Connolly was knighted back in 2017. Picture: Getty

The full message posted to his website says: "Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters. "They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging. "They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent. "For the protection of all my fans and supporters, please be aware of the following:My official Facebook page - Billy Connolly - is my ONLY social media account. "I do not have an Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram or any other social media account. My only website is https://billyconnolly.comI NEVER interact directly with fans or supporters, and would never suggest they direct message me, meet me, send me money or purchase goods directly. "I do not sell memberships, fan cards, meetings. I will never suggest meeting personally or ask for personal information. If you are asked for any of the above, it is a scam. "My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI … so beware! My wife Pamela is also being impersonated, but please be aware that neither she nor any of my children have public social media accounts or pages. Please be safe everyone! Love and cuddles, Billy"

Billy Connelly said his wife Pamela Stephenson had also been affected by the scam. Picture: Getty