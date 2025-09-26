Billy Vigar was airlifted to hospital on Saturday following the horror collision at the pitch

Arsenal U21 v Blackburn Rovers U21: Premier League 2. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Football Association (FA) is set to conduct a full safety review after an ex-Arsenal academy player died following a collision with a pitch side concrete wall.

Former Arsenal academy star Billy Vigar, 21, died on Thursday from a 'significant brain injury' after hitting the concrete wall while attempting to keep the ball in play. He was injured while playing for non-league Chichester City last Saturday. After hitting the wall he was placed into an induced coma and doctors operated but they could not save him. The FA, the football's governing body, is now set to undertake a safety review following calls from fans to tighten rules around the game. Following the tragic news, fans began calling for walls to be removed from beside pitches, with the FA now set to undertake an immediate review of perimeter walls and boundaries at National League pitches. In a statement, the FA read: "While the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System. "This will include looking at ways we can assist National League System clubs to identify and implement additional measures at their stadiums that they determine will help to mitigate any potential safety risks."

It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family.



We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time. 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Pl49bHcnBg — Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) September 25, 2025

Friday saw football fans and players alike join forces to pay tribute to the rising star. He had been playing at the Wingate and Finchley ground in Barnet in London - which has a concrete breeze block wall running alongside the pitch. Football fans have flocked to sign a petition for brick walls to be banned around football pitches after the player’s death. A Change.org petition states: “We, football lovers, urgently call for the removal of brick walls and other hard, immovable structures surrounding football pitches.

We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away.



We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KADwRz4hAz — The FA (@FA) September 25, 2025

“Billy’s passing is not an isolated incident—countless players at all levels have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, concussions, and life-altering trauma, as a result of these dangerous barriers. “Many pitches, especially at grassroots and community level, remain bordered by solid brick walls placed only a few feet from the touchline. These walls serve no essential sporting purpose, yet they create an undeniable and avoidable hazard. “Clubs, local councils, and sports authorities have a legal and moral obligation to provide a safe environment. Allowing hazardous structures to remain once the danger is known is a breach of that duty. “Billy Vigar’s death must be the last. We owe it to his memory—and to every player who steps onto a football pitch—to ensure that no one else suffers such a needless tragedy.” In 2022, a Bath City player, Alex Fletcher, suffered multiple skull fractures after a collision with a concrete advertising hoarding. He was put into a coma and needed emergency brain surgery but survived.

Billy Vigar signed for Chichester City before the start of the current season. Picture: Chichester City

Tributes have been pouring in for the player. One non-league fan group posted online: “What happened to Billy, this senseless unnecessary tragedy, cannot be repeated.We must pull together to demand action to make our beautiful game safe, this has to change.” Chichester City posted: “It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family. “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.” The FA posted: “We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.” However their tweet sparked anger from fans with some saying walls around pitches ‘should have been banned years ago’. One person posted: “Pull your finger out and ban brick walls, concrete edges on pitch sides! This isn’t the first and unfortunately won’t be the last! Do more to protect us players!” The FA has not commented further.

Billy suffered an ultimately fatal injury while playing for non-league Chichester City last Saturday. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images