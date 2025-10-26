A bin crew from Greater Manchester have been praised after coming to the aid of an elderly woman. Picture: Tameside Council

A bin crew from Greater Manchester have been praised after coming to the aid of an elderly woman who had suffered a fall.

Jaki Jones was visiting her parents Harry, 93, and Maureen, 92, who live in Newton, when her mum fell over in the house. She ran out into the street and asked the three bin men who happened to be there to come and help. Jaki said: “Mum had recently come home from hospital after suffering a stroke and is very frail. "Dad is also recovering from a recent heart attack and we weren’t strong enough to get her up off the floor on our own and desperately needed some help. Kane Dillon, Scott Bail and Chris Bell rushed to help Jaki, following her into her parents’ home to help lift Maureen up off the floor.

Maureen and Jack have been married for 71 years. Picture: Tameside Council

Jaki said they "came to assist without any hesitation." "They were beautiful with my mum and one of them even said to me afterwards that he really hoped that my mum would be all right, which really touched me. “What they did was amazing – it may seem like only a small thing but it made all the difference to us as a family. Read More: British MBE-honoured author, 84, killed in Thailand motorbike crash Read More: Tourist, 69, plunges to his death from Rome's Pantheon as horrified daughter watches on "It meant we were able to help mum straight away and didn’t have to call an ambulance. “Mum is doing okay now thanks to their help. They were lovely, lovely men and I will never forget their kindness. "They were adorable and showed real community spirit. “Mum and dad have been married for 71 years and have lived in that house since 1972 – it’s really good to know they live in a place where people still care about others. I’m proud to be from Tameside.”

