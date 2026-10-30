North Korean hackers said to be behind the 'largest heist in history' but what has happened and how?

Binance is the world's largest crypto portal. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By William Mata

Elite North Korean hackers are thought to be behind the Binance hack, which might be the highest-value theft of any kind in history.

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Around $6.3 billion (£4.7 billion) has been taken from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which might have happened after an employee's laptop was compromised. Millions of users are thought to have been impacted by the breach, but Binance chief executive Richard Teng has said that all losses will be covered. He tweeted: "Difficult times like these are a great reminder how strong our industry is when we work together. "Rest assured that we are working non-stop to resolve this, to make the users whole, and live up to your trust."

What is Binance? Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and a place where the likes of Ethereum and Bitcoin can be bought and sold, but it also acts as a bank where crypto can be stored. It was founded nine years ago in China by Changpeng Zhao and Yi He but now has no permanent physical headquarters, having previously had a base in Japan and Malta. Binance has hundreds of millions of worldwide users and had $160bn in assets as of 2024, according to the BBC. Mr Zhao resigned from the company in 2023 when he pleaded guilty to money laundering violations, with Binance now led by Chief Executive Richard Teng.

Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

What happened? Around $6.3bn (£4.7m) was stolen from Binance shortly after 8pm UK time on Thursday. Hackers are thought to have gained access to transfer the money to digital wallets that they control. Binance said that $3 billion has been frozen and will be safe. The hack specifically concerns Binance.com, with it's considerably smaller US crypto platform Binance.US, unaffected by the hack.

Changpeng Zhao: Co-founder of the crypto exchange Binance at Bitcoin Asia 2026 on August 27, 2026 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images). Picture: Nexpher Images Limited/Alamy

Who was behind the breach? Hackers from an elite North Korean unit known as the TraderTraitor group are thought to be behind the breach. TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm that surveils the industry, said the elite hacking unit was able to carry out the record-breaking heist in just 20 minutes. Early suggestions indicate the hackers may have gained access through an engineer's laptop that had been compromised. The access is then thought to have allowed hackers to make unauthorised withdrawals, Binance said Posting to X, Mr Teng said the company's investigation "suggests this security incident may have started with a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop". "To be clear: the attacker did not simply use one engineer's permissions, and this was not a single 'one-click' action. It involved a more complex attack process."

Binance has begun recovering affected assets for users and continues to work with law enforcement, issuers, blockchain intelligence firms and industry partners to trace, freeze and recover additional funds.



The company has already publicly committed to cover losses through… pic.twitter.com/UqtBd37Fpj — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026