An influencer died from medical complications after a cosmetic penis enlargement injection procedure in Bangkok.

British-Nigerian influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo, known as Ego died in Thailand in March, an inquest heard.

He had been on holiday in Bangkok with his wife Daniella Simba Allen, when he underwent the procedure on March 5.

Mr Ubiribo went on to develop chest pains and collapsed before being rushed to hospital.

Doctors performed CPR on him but he could not be revived and it was discovered he had suffered a pulmonary embolism.

A UK coroner’s postmortem examination determined that hyaluronic acid and lidocaine used in the injection caused the embolism.

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It found material consistent with the penis filler in his lungs and concluded that the procedure caused his embolism.

Assistant coroner Jean Harkin said: "Igho Ubiribo was having a massage with his wife when he started to complain of chest pain.

"When he was in the ambulance he was able to answer questions normally. His wife was able to confirm that he had passed out two times.

"When he got to the hospital, his wife confirmed that he had filler injections in the penis."

The inquest at Inner West London Coroners' Court heard that the couple had been staying at the Marriott Hotel in the Thai capital.

The clinic where Mr Uburibo underwent the procedure has not been named.

Hyaluronic acid injections into the penis have been criticised by medical professionals, with the British Association of Urological Surgeons issuing warnings against it.