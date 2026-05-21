Single-sex spaces including changing rooms and toilets must be used on the basis of biological sex, according to new guidance from the equalities watchdog. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Single-sex spaces including changing rooms and toilets must be used on the basis of biological sex, according to new guidance from the equalities watchdog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The updated guidance has been published more than a year after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 which said the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex. The new code covers a range of scenarios from sport, where it states trans people should compete alongside others of their birth sex rather than gender identity, to hospital wards, which it says can lawfully exclude trans patients if single-sex. An NHS spokesperson has said they will review the updated code “with the aim of publishing draft guidance for the health service shortly”. The guidance, which was published on Thursday evening on the last day before Parliament broke off for recess, reads: “In separate or single-sex services, a trans man will be excluded from the men-only service because his sex is female, and a trans woman will be excluded from the women-only service because her sex is male.” Read more: Biological sex determines school loo use says government Read more:

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Getty

Compiled by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the guidance also suggests it can be deemed legitimate, in limited circumstances, to ask someone to confirm what their sex is but that this must be done “as sensitively as possible, and must respect their privacy”. On toilets, which the commission says are “necessary for everybody”, the code states that it would be “very unlikely to be proportionate to put a trans person in a position where there is no service that they are allowed to use”.It says it is “unlikely to be either practical or appropriate to approach any particular individual to make enquiries about their sex in relation to facilities, such as toilets, which are incidental to the primary service”. For Women Scotland, who were behind the Supreme Court ruling last year, hailed the publication of the long-awaited guidance as a “significant milestone in ensuring women’s rights are upheld and protected”. But the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance argued the new code has an “exclusionary core” and could risk “pushing trans people yet further out of public life”. Women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said the Supreme Court ruling had “made it clear that sex means biological sex” under the Equality Act, “and that trans people are still protected by the Act”. The Government said the new code “gives organisations clear, workable guidance which will enable them to take a pragmatic approach to protecting and serving the needs of our society” and supports service providers such as hospitals, cafes and leisure centres “in ensuring they can make practical, and ultimately sensible decisions for every day scenarios, such as toilet provision”. The code of practice for services, public functions and associations, which runs to more than 300 pages, covers nine protected characteristics including age, sex, disability, race and gender reassignment, and has been updated in full for the first time since 2011.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that the Government was “taking the time to get this right”. Picture: Getty