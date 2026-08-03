Two tiny bird carvings dating back around 40,000 years have been unearthed in a German cave - offering a glimpse into the artistic talents of some of Europe’s earliest modern humans.

The miniature figurines, each around the size of a thumbnail, were carved from mammoth ivory and found at Hohle Fels Cave in south-west Germany.

One appears to show a bird sitting or brooding, with prominent eyes, while the other has outstretched wings and may be shown flying or landing.

Both are thought to date from the Aurignacian period, when modern humans were first arriving in the Upper Danube region.

Professor Nicholas Conard, who leads excavations at the University of Tübingen, said the discoveries show Ice Age artists were capable of detailed work on an extraordinary scale.

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