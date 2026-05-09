Leo Schilperoord was on a five-month trip to South America with his wife when they boarded the MV Hondius.

Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord, 70, died following a hantavirus. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A passenger who died aboard the cruise ship hit by a deadly outbreak of hantavirus has been revealed as Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord.

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The 70-year-old birdwatching enthusiast and his wife, Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, were on a five-month trip to South America when they boarded the doomed MV Hondius. Mr Schilperoord was reportedly struck down by the deadly rat-rat borne disease on April 11. His grieving wife died a few days later, it is understood. The widow had left the ship with her husband's body before she became unwell herself ahead of a scheduled flight back to the Netherlands from from South Africa, the Mail on Sunday reports. She briefly boarded a KLM flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam but was not allowed to fly and in hospital the following day later on April 24, according to the newspaper. Read More: Fury as Tenerife dock workers protest against arrival of rat-virus stricken cruise ship Read More: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. Picture: Alamy

The couple were identified in obituaries published in a monthly magazine in their Dutch village of Haulerwijk, according to the New York Post. It comes as British passengers and crew from the cruise ship at the centre of the hantavirus outbreak are set to be taken to a hospital in Merseyside to isolate, LBC understands There are currently 22 British nationals still on board the ship - 19 passengers and three crew members - with the vessel expected to dock in Tenerife early tomorrow morning. They are due to be transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral after being flown back to the UK, Sky News reports. The site was previously used to receive people returning from China at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. A letter from the chief executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the group “will be welcoming the guests on Sunday 10 May”. The risk to the general population remains very low, the trust said. The head of the World Health Organisation said earlier that none of the passengers currently on board are showing symptoms of the virus. This comes as angry Tenerife dock workers gathered to protest against the arrival of the cruise ship as it approaches the island's port.

The dockers held banners as they assembled outside the Canary Islands' parliament building in Santa Cruz to express fears about the health risk and the lack of information ahead of the ship's arrival. One protester's banner read: "They block our work, they bring us danger", while another stated: "This is not help. This is a botched job". Officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Foreign Office will greet the MV Hondius ship when it docks in the Canary Islands, with Britons on board tested for hantavirus before they disembark. If people test negative and are not displaying symptoms, they will be taken straight to a dedicated repatriation flight, with the hope they will be flown back to the UK the same day.

Granadilla Port where the cruise ship is set to dock. Picture: LBC