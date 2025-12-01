Birmingham's bin collection services have once again been disrupted after agency staff drafted in to keep services running joined picket lines.

Their "unprecedented" decision prompted Birmingham City Council to suspend all bin collections, providing them with another setback in their ongoing battle with the city's waste collection workers.

Around 40 agency staff joined protests across the city on Monday, including one attended by around 200 pickets at the Smithfield depot, over health and safety concerns and disputed claims of bullying and harassment.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said video evidence of a "blacklisting threat" had been supplied to the council, said: "What we have got is the dispute actually escalating – more and more people joining the strike.”

Birmingham City Council has described the bullying claims as “unfounded” and says an investigation found that no “blacklisting” had occurred.

"There are disputes where sometimes in small numbers people join the strike as it goes on – what you don’t have is agency workers who have been brought in to break the strike actually balloting and voting and coming out on strike themselves as well," Mr Kasab added.

"And that tells you so much about how Birmingham City Council have mishandled this dispute.

"We need negotiations. None of us want to see this dispute escalated. None of us want to see a single day’s further strike action.

"There is an end here. There is a resolution here. All we need is negotiations. It can be resolved, that’s the frustrating thing, but equally, we are going to stand by our members for as long as it takes until we get a resolution."

Asked if striking bin workers’ resolve was as strong as it was when the all-out action began in March, Mr Kasab replied: “The resolve of the trade union is even stronger – the fact that the agency workers have joined means that the dispute has gone on from strength to strength.

“Our union, from the General Secretary down, will support our members until the end.”

Your Party MP Zarah Sultana was among those present at the Smithfield depot picket line to support the strikers, telling the crowd: “I am here as a proud member of Unite the Union, I am here as the MP for Coventry South, bringing solidarity from Coventry.

"I was proud to stand on the picket line with Coventry workers when they were on strike and I am proud to be with you this morning – this is an attack on the workers that keep this city clean, that keep this city running.

“No one will ever accept an £8,000 pay cut in a cost-of-living crisis."