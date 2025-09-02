Bin lorries staffed by agency workers are delayed by striking members of the UNITE trade union on July 9, 2025 in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Long-running strikes by Birmingham bin workers in a bitter dispute over pay could continue through Christmas and into spring as workers vote to extend their walkout.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Unite said its members have overwhelmingly voted to extend their industrial action mandate to March 2026. The workers have been on strike since March of this past year, leading to rubbish piling up in streets across the city. Unite claimed the “ball is in the government’s court,” adding that Government-appointed commissioners in Birmingham scuppered a deal that would have ended the dispute. Read more: Asylum seeker living in 'newly built £300,000 townhouse' speaks for the first time on adapting to life in the UK Read more: E. coli in River Trent reaches 'shocking' levels as campaigners brand pollution 'a danger to public health'

Uncollected refuse bags in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Throughout this dispute the Government has denied any involvement. It is now clear that commissioners reporting to (Deputy Prime Minister) Angela Rayner blocked a ball-park deal thrashed out at Acas. "The recent amendment by the Government to the Employment Rights Bill, that allows councils in debt to fire and rehire their workers, shows what is really going on here. "Council workers are being lined up to pay the price for years of austerity." More than 100 days into all-out action in the long-running row over pay cuts, an LBC poll held in June found that Birmingham locals still backed the striking bin workers over the council. The poll, which surveyed over 100 Brummies, found that 45.7% place the blame squarely on Birmingham City Council for the prolonged industrial action. Just 4.8% of respondents blamed the striking bin workers and their union, Unite, while 44.8% pointed fingers at both sides and 4.7% said they didn't know. A nationwide YouGov poll held around the same time, asking the same question, found nearly three times as many people across the UK blamed the bin workers exclusively.

Bags of rubbish and bins overflow on the pavement in the Sparkbrook area on June 02, 2025 in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Nationally, more people assigned equal blame to both the council and the union, with fewer seeing the council as solely responsible. At the time, striking bin worker Steeven Biset told LBC the figures echoed what many of the striking staff have felt for weeks. He said: “We’re not the villains here. People in this city know that we’ve been pushed into this fight, and they’ve seen what’s really going on.” The strike, which has now entered its sixth month, has seen bins go uncollected across large parts of the city at times and huge mounds of waste and rubbish build up in some areas. Striking workers previously said they would “strike for the rest of the year or as long as it takes” to get a fair deal.