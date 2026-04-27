Rubbish piled up on Birmingham’s streets, leading to residents complaining about it being a health hazard. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An end to the long-running Birmingham bin strike is “within sight“ after a breakthrough in the bitter dispute over jobs and pay, the council leader has announced.

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Council leader John Cotton said he believed a new offer could be made to the Unite union, whose members have been on all-out strike for more than a year. The dispute flared over council plans to remove a role in its waste recycling and collection service which it insisted was necessary to make improvements and bring the service in line with other local authorities. Read More: Parts of Birmingham 'still overwhelmed by rats and rubbish' as city's long-running bin strike marks first anniversary Read More: Unite union fined £265,000 over Birmingham bin strike injunction breaches

Mounting rubbish in Bromford Lane, Ward End, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Unite said the move would lead to pay cuts of around £8,000 for hundreds of its members, a figure the council has always disputed. Rubbish piled up on Birmingham’s streets, leading to residents complaining about it being a health hazard.

Uncollected household waste and rubbish blights Primrose Avenue, in Sparkbrook. Picture: Getty

Mr Cotton said: “After months of frustration and delay, for the first time in over 12 months, a negotiated settlement to end the bin strike is now within sight. “This has been a challenging and complex process, but after months of hard work, on the principles and parameters of a deal, I believe a new, improved offer can be made and terms can be put in place that addresses the ballpark issues discussed at Acas, that Unite members can agree in order to end the strike once and for all. “A deal that would be good for the workforce, represent good value for money and would not repeat the mistakes of the past and risk creating new structural equal pay liabilities.

“I want our workforce to be able to return to work and help us deliver the quality refuse and recycling services the people of this city deserve. That’s why, throughout this dispute, I have resisted those who would dismiss the striking workers instead of negotiating. “I have instructed officers to move forward with negotiations so that we can bring this matter to a close.” The breakthrough was announced just over a week before the local council elections. No details were given about the deal.

Uncollected household waste and rubbish blights Primrose Avenue, in Sparkbrook. Picture: Getty