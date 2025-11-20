The design released on Thursday features several large chimneys as an homage to Birmingham's industrial past

Birmingham City unveil £1.2bn 62,000 stadium plans with NFL legend owner Tom Brady and great Jude Bellingham. Picture: Birmingham City FC

By Chay Quinn

Birmingham City have announce their plans for a new 62,000-seater stadium which has been designed with an homage to the city's industrial heritage.

The impressive new £1.2billion ground features several large chimneys, and chairman Tom Wagner has admitted that the massive jump in capacity from St Andrew's makes the club look like 'modest lunatics'. Faced with questions about how they are going to fill a 62,000-seater stadium with a current average attendance of less than 30,000, the American businessman was bullish. "We look, I think, like modest lunatics sitting in the Championship saying we're going to do this," he said. "In our cup final at Wembley (Football League Trophy) last season we sold 50,000 tickets, and when the phone lines closed, we had 26,000 people waiting to purchase a ticket.

A model of the proposed ground. Picture: PA

"And so I think that illustrates that the fan base is sufficiently large enough to fill the stadium. "But we've always been very much of a mind to build for the future, not the past, and build where we're going, not where we've been. And I think that's what this reflects." Wagner was joined at the launch by co-owner Tom Brady and Blues legend Jude Bellingham. Wagner says the club's proposed new home will provide a "great coming home story" for Bellingham. The 22-year-old Real Madrid star began his career at St Andrew's and Wagner says the club's new home will provide a fitting platform.