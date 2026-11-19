Birmingham City Council has been granted an interim High Court injunction restricting the unauthorised attachment of flags after a series of St George's crosses and Union Jacks were hung from lampposts.

Read More: Founder of group which put flags on lampposts charged with 14 offences

Judge Emma Kelly ruled on Wednesday that an interim prohibitory injunction should be granted. A power of arrest will apply to Bridge and "persons unknown", allowing police to arrest someone without a warrant if they reasonably suspect the order has been breached.

It said the flags could pose safety risks, obstruct visibility and interfere with highway assets, as well as contribute to tensions and disorder.

The council sought the injunction after thousands of Union flags and St George's flags were put up across the city.

The order applies to Ryan Bridge, a co-founder of the Raise The Colours group, Ben Cullen, who is associated with the organisation, and "persons unknown".

The judge said the order covered all types of flag but was limited to unauthorised flags attached to highway street furniture or infrastructure, and associated conduct, within Birmingham.

She said: "It is not the court nor the claimant banning the Union Jack or the display of pride flags or anything of the like."

Bridge opposed the injunction, arguing that it would breach his rights to freedom of expression and protest under the European Convention on Human Rights.

His lawyer, Liam Wells, said Bridge admitted attaching flags to street furniture but had only encouraged people to "express their views". He argued that the injunction would have a "chilling effect" on Bridge's rights.

The council said its application included reports of alleged intimidation, harassment and obstruction connected to flags being put up in the city.

The court heard that a man suffered a broken leg after being run over by a cherry picker while Raise The Colours members were putting up flags. Others were allegedly assaulted or threatened.

Councillor Jane Baston, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for equalities, communities and social justice, said the council was grateful the injunction had been granted.

"Residents remain free to display flags on their own property," she said.

"The injunction relates specifically to the unauthorised attachment of items to street furniture and highway infrastructure, and we ask residents and community groups to support this approach by ensuring any displays are placed only where permission exists."

The council said anyone who breaches the injunction could be imprisoned for up to two years, fined or have assets seized for contempt of court.

A further hearing is due to take place in Birmingham on Thursday.