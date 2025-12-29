Thousands of people were caught out last New Year’s Eve after travelling to Birmingham city centre for a fireworks display that didn’t exist.

Crowds gathered near Centenary Square shortly before midnight after false claims circulated online suggesting an organised fireworks show was planned.

Despite repeated warnings from WestMidlands Police and Birmingham City Council that no event was taking place, large numbers still arrived hoping to ring in the new year with a bang.

Videos shared on social media showed packed streets as revellers waited for the countdown.

When midnight arrived, there was cheering but no firework display, leaving many disappointed after making the journey.

Police later said the turnout had been driven by misinformation spreading rapidly online, with unverified posts falsely promoting a public display.

Officers had warned throughout the day that the claims were untrue and urged people not to travel into the city unnecessarily.

Read more: Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash that left two others dead

Read more: Boxing Day tragedy as mother and two children, aged four and seven, killed in house fire

With another New Year’s Eve approaching, West Midlands Police have moved early to stop a repeat, confirming there will again be no official fireworks displays or large-scale celebrations in Birmingham city centre.

The force says similar rumours tend to resurface each year and has urged people to rely only on trusted, official sources for information.

They warned that false claims can lead to overcrowding, put pressure on public transport and emergency services, and create safety risks when large crowds gather without an organised event.

Police patrols will be in place across the city over the festive period, and officers are encouraging anyone unsure about New Year’s Eve plans to check police or council updates rather than social media posts.

They have also urged the public to think carefully before sharing unverified information online, warning that last year’s hoax showed how quickly misinformation can turn into disruption.