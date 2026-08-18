In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Flying Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show’s page defended the performance, claiming “nobody was even remotely in danger”

The show occured just hours after the government issued an alert warning of the risk of wildfires. Picture: Facebook

By Connor Hand

Horrified residents in Birmingham have criticised an “insensitive and reckless” decision to host a show featuring a pyrotechnic motorbike display on city’s parched fields - just hours after the government issued an alert warning of the risk of wildfires

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On Saturday, Thornborough Events hosted “Monster Truck Motorfest, Birmingham”, a two-day event featuring a “daredevil motorbike display with huge jumps, pyrotechnic stunts, wheelies and freestyle tricks.” Footage from the event shows the rider engulfed by flames just above the sun-scorched field, while other apparatus was set alight as part of the performance. On Friday, the government issued an emergency alert insisting that “residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire,” adding that “even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire, placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk.” Thornborough Events sought to address concerns by insisting that the event was “fully controlled” and staffed with “a fire health and safety officer on site at all times”. Read more: Around 100 firefighters tackle major blaze in southeast London Read more: Firefighters leave scene of Cairngorms wildfire after nearly five weeks

The two-day event featured a “daredevil motorbike display with huge jumps, pyrotechnic stunts, wheelies and freestyle tricks.”. Picture: Facebook

They added that the show had been approved by the local council and regulatory services. However, locals have questioned whether the performance was appropriate, with wildfires destroying 19 homes and damaging a further 18 in nearby Stourbridge earlier in the week. “How insensitive and reckless this was after so many have lost their homes to fire… How dangerous it was for the homes, horses and livestock in the surrounding area,” one resident exclaimed. “They had received the Government alert, not that an intelligent person needed it, and the venue and council still allowed the organisers of the event to go ahead. “[It’s] ludicrous and unacceptable in the current climate.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Flying Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show’s page defended the performance, claiming “nobody was even remotely in danger”. “We are a professional stunt show,” the post read. “We do this every weekend. We put out more fires than any fire brigade… multiple fire extinguishers… fire blankets… and extra buckets of water. “The fire on the grass was out in 2 seconds…. That’s what makes us professional. 28 years doing this stunt… we know how it reacts.” Flying Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show was approached for further comment. However, many locals remained unpersuaded. “They may have put out more fires than firefighters, but let him try putting out a fire that’s spread across a field and into someone’s house,” one user wrote.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Flying Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show’s page defended the performance, claiming “nobody was even remotely in danger”. Picture: Facebook