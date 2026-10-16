More than 12,000 counterfeit weight-loss injections, worth an estimated £2 million, have been seized from a Birmingham industrial unit - with officials warning the products could be harmful.

Fake retatrutide and tirzepatide pens were recovered when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and West Midlands Police raided the site on 14 October.

Officers also seized packaging believed to be intended for around 30,000 further products.

The MHRA said the medicines were found in a “filthy warehouse” and had never been checked for their safety, quality or effectiveness.

Tim Duffield, Head of Intelligence at the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, said: “We are tackling the organised criminal gangs whose illegal trade in unauthorised medicines puts people at risk of serious harm.

“Our officers seized around £2 million worth of fake weight-loss medicines from a filthy warehouse on an industrial estate.

“These products have not been assessed for safety, quality or effectiveness, and there is no guarantee of what they contain or whether they have been contaminated with harmful substances.”

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