Police are asking for any new information to help them find a Birmingham woman who went missing on holiday nearly 50 years ago.

Her family was set to go home, but Sarjit asked to stay behind to spend more time visiting museums with a group of friends she had met on the beach.

Originally from Birmingham and studying at the University of Birmingham, Sarjit had been on holiday with her family in Antibes in the south of France before she went missing.

Saturday marks her 70th birthday, renewing pleas for any information which might help shed light on her disappearance.

Sarjit Kaur Mann was last seen in September 1976, when she was 20 years old.

The West Midlands Police have said the women Sarjit met were described as white British and in their late teens or early 20s. One of the women called herself Jane.

Her family returned to Britain, but Sarjit was never seen again.

PC Shaun Reeve, from the West Midlands Police missing person investigation unit, said: “What happened to Sarjit in France remains a mystery and we have always kept an open mind.

“At the time, Sarjit was said to have met a group of young women of a similar age, one of whom was called Jane.

“We believe Jane called Sarjit’s family a few days after they returned home and told them their daughter had drowned before hanging up.

“Whether this caller was Jane or not, we do not know. The caller was never identified and Sarjit has never been found.

“What we are hoping for is that someone who knew Sarjit and her family at the time might be able to help us piece together more about her life around the time she went missing.

“Even though this was a long time ago, we will never stop investigating any new information we receive as we try to bring some answers, or closure, to Sarjit’s family after nearly 50 years.”

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to call the team directly on 0121 626 7003.