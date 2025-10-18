A number of schools across England have introduced similar birthday cake bans. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Labour has been accused of ushering in a “nanny state” after new Government guidance advised schools and nurseries to ban birthday cake and sweets.

Guidance from the Department for Education urges schools to discourage parents from bringing in sugary treats to celebrate their child’s birthday. Instead, primary schools are told to promote “healthy eating habits” by asking parents to bring “fruit platters” or non-edible gifts such as “bubble kits or stickers”. Parents have criticised the move, claiming it saps the fun out of children’s celebrations. Stuart Andrew, the shadow health secretary, said: “Instead of addressing the real challenges facing the NHS, Labour seems more focused on performative, petty policies. "Blaming birthday cake is just a distraction that does nothing to fix the system and only highlights Labour’s lack of serious solutions. Read More: 'Benefits bill cannot be untouched' at Budget, Reeves says hinting at more welfare reforms

"Families don’t need the state policing party food, they need leadership that takes public health seriously and only the Conservatives can deliver that.” The Department for Education’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) nutrition guidance, which came into force this term, states: “Many families like to celebrate their child’s birthday and other special events by bringing in a cake or sweets to the setting to share. "This can mean that some children are eating these unhealthy foods several times a week.” In communications seen by The Telegraph, one primary school told parents this week it had acted on the guidance. “We are not allowed to give children birthday cake or sweet treats any more due to guidance around healthy eating,” the message said. The guidance adds that communication of this new regime to parents is “key to ensuring they are informed and involved in supporting healthy eating habits at early years settings.”

Online, parents have reacted angrily to the changes. One mother said: “I would be fuming if my children’s nursery had done that. How pathetic can you get? "We need to educate parents and children in healthy eating but forbidding cake and sweets is beyond your pay grade. They go through kids lunch boxes now and confiscate what they deem to be unhealthy. We are becoming a nanny state.” Another told The Telegraph: “It was so normal in the 90s and before to bring in sweets on someone’s birthday. You know the world is a messed up place when kids can’t even have a piece of cake together on their peer’s birthday.” Roxbourne Primary School in Harrow has outlawed cake “to help us promote healthy eating”, as well as to safeguard against allergies and other dietary requirements. Instead, parents are encouraged to bring in gifts such as “stationery” for the class or to “donate a book to our school library.” At Springfield Primary School in Rowley Regis, cake has been banned “due to dietary/religious/personal choice requirements and serious medical conditions & allergies.” Children at Hillcross Primary School in Surrey are also banned from having cake because staff “do not have time to manage the sharing of food” and such a move would threaten its “healthy school status.”

