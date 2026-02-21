Archbishop of Canterbury suspends Bishop of Lincoln over safeguarding concerns
Dame Sarah Mullally admitted that the Church of England had previously failed abuse victims, saying that it had fallen “tragically short” in safeguarding.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has suspended the Bishop of Lincoln following a complaint made to the National Safeguarding Team.
According to House of Bishops Code of Practice, the Rt Revd Stephen Conway has been suspended from ministry whilst the claim is considered.
This response includes referral to the appropriate statutory authorities.
Dame Sarah Mullally, who was officially appointed as Archbishop last month, has temporarily removed the Rt Revd Stephen Conway from his post.
In the meanwhile The Bishop of Grantham, The Rt Revd Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will be performing the function of the Diocesan Bishop.
No further details have been released.
A spokesman for the Diocese of Lincoln said in a statement read: “We understand that this will be a deeply unsettling time. The Diocesan Safeguarding Team is available for anyone who wishes to contact them.”
Just last week, the new - and first female - Archbishop of Canterbury, admitted that the Church of England had failed abuse victims, saying that it had fallen “tragically short” in safeguarding.
Dame Sarah, a former NHS chief nurse, said she hoped she was able to approach her new role with calm, consistency and compassion.
She continued, saying the Church could be “a stable presence in an unstable world”.
“I am committed to bringing an approach of seriousness and focused direction to all matters relating to safeguarding in all contexts in the Church. This approach must be trauma informed [and] put victims and survivors at the heart of all we do.”
Dame Sarah succeeded the Rt Rev Justin Welby, who announced his resignation in November 2024 after he was accused of mishandling abuse claims.