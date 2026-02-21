Dame Sarah Mullally admitted that the Church of England had previously failed abuse victims, saying that it had fallen “tragically short” in safeguarding.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally gives her first Presidential Address at the Church of England's General Synod at Church House in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suspended the Bishop of Lincoln following a complaint made to the National Safeguarding Team.

According to House of Bishops Code of Practice, the Rt Revd Stephen Conway has been suspended from ministry whilst the claim is considered. This response includes referral to the appropriate statutory authorities. Dame Sarah Mullally, who was officially appointed as Archbishop last month, has temporarily removed the Rt Revd Stephen Conway from his post. In the meanwhile The Bishop of Grantham, The Rt Revd Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will be performing the function of the Diocesan Bishop. No further details have been released.

Prince And Princess Of Wales attend audience at Lambeth Palace to meet with the new Archbishop. Picture: Getty