The Bishop of Northampton has appeared in court over allegations he raped a teenage girl after they went on a pilgrimage to Lourdes.

David Oakley, 70, is accused of twice having sex with the girl, who was 15 at the time, in the early 2000s.

Oakley, who was then in his mid-40s and working as a Catholic priest, was charged in June with two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16, following an investigation by Staffordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via videolink from his lawyer’s office to face the charges for the first time.

Prosecutor Sarah Madden told the court Oakley and the girl “started dating… after going on a pilgrimage to Lourdes”.

“She recalls sex with the defendant on at least two occasions,” Ms Madden said.

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