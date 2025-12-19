The 67-year-old becomes the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, after the Church confirmed his appointment on Friday

Bishop Richard Moth. Picture: Alarmy

By Frankie Elliott

Bishop Richard Moth has been appointed the new leader of Catholics in England and Wales by the Pope.

The 67-year-old becomes the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, after the Church confirmed his appointment on Friday. He will replace the retiring Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who held the role for 16 years.

As Archbishop of Westminster he will become president of the Bishops' Conference of England and Wales and lead an estimated six million Catholics. Picture: Getty

The Bishop of Arundel and Brighton since 2015, Bishop Moth will be officially installed in his new role at Westminster Cathedral in London on February 14. Archbishop-elect Moth said: "I am moved greatly by the trust that Pope Leo has placed in me, in appointing me to the Diocese of Westminster. "As I prepare to move to the diocese, I am so grateful for the support being given to me by Cardinal Vincent Nichols at this time. He has given dedicated service to the diocese and will be missed greatly. "Serving the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton has given me the wonderful opportunity of sharing the Church’s mission with lay faithful and clergy, and I give thanks for the many blessings of these last 10 years. "My first task will be to get to know the priests and people of Westminster and I look forward now to serving them. With them, and building on the firm foundations that have been laid by so many down the years, I look forward to continuing the great adventure that is the life of the Church and witness to the Gospel." Liverpudlian Cardinal Nichols turned 80 in November. He had offered his resignation as is usual when cardinals reach the age of 75, but said the late Pope Francis had asked him to stay in office at that point. He came in for criticism around that time over a damning report into child sex abuse allegations.

