The Church of England’s racial justice bishop has urged people to speak and listen rather than use “placards and megaphones”, calling for “positive patriotism” in the wake of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

“To own it, to celebrate it, to reclaim it. To celebrate a positive patriotism rooted in Gospel values."

“Let me encourage you to embrace that day,” he said.

Speaking at an event for ethnic minority clergy in the UK held in London on Wednesday, Mr Arora urged the Church to “embrace” St George’s Day next April and “celebrate a positive patriotism”.

Arun Arora, the Bishop of Kirkstall, Leeds, said the Church of England’s role was not only to “unashamedly and unapologetically” speak against racist violence and abuse aimed at minority communities but to help facilitate listening and conversation between opposing groups.

“A positive patriotism that enables a bold, welcoming, confident English voice which celebrates the love of God for all and His Church, a love which speaks of Jesus Christ and which seeks to serve all throughout this green and pleasant land.

“A positive patriotism which is available to all and can be embraced by all.”

He said not all those who take part in the demonstrations are racist and there is a need to listen to the voices of people taking part who feel ignored and are struggling to pay their bills, while speaking up against the “exploitative” voices of people who suggest it is the fault of migrants, he told the conference for ethnic minority clergy and ordinands.

He said he has offered cupcakes and prayers to protesters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers while he was attending a counter protest in Leeds – and has also contacted the organiser of the demonstrations in the city and met him for a meal.

Following the meal, he said there had been an agreement that they would bring six people from each side together for private meetings in one of the Diocese of Leeds churches.

“Let us say come and be heard,” he said. “Not through placards and megaphones but through conversation and listening.

“Today I would invite every protest co-ordinator up and down the country to go beyond protest to meaningful engagement and find a way forward that enables us to work together for the common good.

“I would say to them contact your local priest or bishop. Let us meet together. Let us find common ground.”