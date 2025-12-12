Bishops at the Diocese of Southwark have said they are “gravely concerned” about the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric” ahead of a planned Tommy Robinson carol service in central London.

Bishops at the Diocese of Southwark responded to news of the service and have “spoken out against the use of Christian symbols and language to justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric”.

He wrote on X that the service is not a protest and is instead a “celebration” and “a day to put Christ back into Christmas”, adding that it will include live music, opera singers and Bible readings.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has invited his supporters to attend the event which is due to take place in Whitehall on Saturday.

✨ UNITED FOR CHRIST THIS CHRISTMAS ✨ Unite The Kingdom presents: “Putting Christ Back Into Christmas” 13th December • Whitehall, Central London, 2pm This 13th December, join believers from across the nation in central London as we gather to honour the true meaning of… pic.twitter.com/4We0GklzSi

In a statement, they said that Christ has always been at the heart of Christmas, adding: “And those who claim him need to be serious about what he stands for.

“The authenticity of a person’s faith may be judged by their actions.”

They said that at the heart of the Christian faith is the belief that God created all people and that he loves everyone.

The statement continued: “Any co-opting or corrupting of the Christian faith to exclude others is unacceptable, and we are gravely concerned about the use of Christian symbols and rhetoric to apparently justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.

“We understand that there are many who may be swept up in movements like this who don’t necessarily buy in wholesale to what is being said.

“We would encourage them to think again, to consider what kind of world they want to be a part of – and to choose compassion and understanding over hostility and conflict.”

They added: “We are proud of our nation and our communities – and we know that we are better than this.”

In a video shared on X discussing the Unite The Kingdom service, Robinson said the event is “not a political protest”.

“We are having a great day of music, of festive coming together, of community, of Bible readings in central London,” he said.

Robinson wrote on X: “I want this to be a day we all enjoy, a moment to breathe, to celebrate, and to stand together as Christians.”

Rev Dr Helen Paynter, director of the Centre for the Study of Bible and Violence, said: “The message of rescuing Christmas that (Robinson) is putting out is entirely consistent with his previous messaging that we need to recover our Judeo-Christian heritage.”

Rev Dr Paynter added: “I and many others who have been watching the unfolding situation over the last few years have good reason to distrust the intentions which lie behind this carol event, whatever plausible gloss is put upon it.”

The service on Saturday will take place outside Downing Street in Central London.

A counter protest organised by Stand Up To Racism is also due to take place in Whitehall on Saturday.