The suspect, Hadi Alodid, was identified as he appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Alodid refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put put to him through an Arabic interpreter as he appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the Belfast knife attack.

Belfast descended into chaos last night in the wake of the stabbing.It sparked riots across the city, with cars, houses and buses set on fire as mobs took to the streets.

One resident said: “I’ve heard Stephen was the victim. "What’s happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I’d never wish that on anybody.”