Black cab drivers’ case against Uber thrown out in High Court
The 13,000 drivers involved in the suit were told they brought it too late to be heard
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More than 13,000 black cab drivers were told they cannot bring legal action against Uber, as the High Court ruled their claims were brought too late.
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The claim was brought in 2024 over Uber’s operations in London between mid-2012 and March 2018.
However, the law states that several types of legal action must be brought within six years of plaintiffs discovering they have a worthwhile claim.
Mr Justice Birt said there was “certainly enough information generally known [in 2017] and understood about the way in which Uber was operating to approach lawyers to explore what courses of action might be available”.
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The cab drivers were alleging that Uber deliberately misled Transport for London (TfL) over how it operated its ride-booking system. They accused the ride-share company of therefore breaching private hire licensing rules.
Uber has denied these accusations.
While the judge did not make a ruling on whether Uber did or did not mislead TfL, he said that taxi drivers should have brought the suit earlier, as they had the information to do so.
“It is clear that there were a number of different people, or groups of people, who were interested from the outset of Uber’s arrival in London in how Uber’s system operated and, among other things, how bookings were taken, with a view to seeking to establish that Uber was not operating within the statutory framework and should not have a licence,” said Birt.
The judge said that a letter from TfL to Uber was issued in September 2017, in which it declined to renew Uber’s licence in the capital and said it considered the app had been misleading.
This letter was published in December 2017 by the London Taxi Drivers Association.
He later said that the claimants could have taken steps in their claims within weeks after the decision letter was published.
The judge added: “Black cab drivers generally were well-informed, through a number of sources, including their trade associations, in relation to Uber’s operations, and there was a prevailing view for a number of years before 2018 that Uber was operating unlawfully and must have misled TfL.”
An Uber spokesperson said: “Uber is proud to work with thousands of private hire and black cab drivers to serve millions of passengers across London.
“We are pleased that the court has dismissed all of these claims entirely at the earliest opportunity and the ruling today has put these legacy matters firmly in the past.”