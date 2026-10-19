The 13,000 drivers involved in the suit were told they brought it too late to be heard

A traditional London black cab waits at traffic lights next to a giant advertisement for Wayve robotaxi autonomous driving. Picture: xiu bao/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

More than 13,000 black cab drivers were told they cannot bring legal action against Uber, as the High Court ruled their claims were brought too late.

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The claim was brought in 2024 over Uber’s operations in London between mid-2012 and March 2018. However, the law states that several types of legal action must be brought within six years of plaintiffs discovering they have a worthwhile claim. Mr Justice Birt said there was “certainly enough information generally known [in 2017] and understood about the way in which Uber was operating to approach lawyers to explore what courses of action might be available”. Read more: Robo-taxis take to London streets as passengers get access to Uber-Wayve autonomous cars for first time in UK Read more: Uber and AI firm Wayve launch first self-driving robotaxis in London

A pedestrian commuter leans down to speak through the open window of a traditional black cab taxi to receive directional advice from the driver on a street in London, UK. Picture: Chris Batson/Alamy

The cab drivers were alleging that Uber deliberately misled Transport for London (TfL) over how it operated its ride-booking system. They accused the ride-share company of therefore breaching private hire licensing rules. Uber has denied these accusations. While the judge did not make a ruling on whether Uber did or did not mislead TfL, he said that taxi drivers should have brought the suit earlier, as they had the information to do so. “It is clear that there were a number of different people, or groups of people, who were interested from the outset of Uber’s arrival in London in how Uber’s system operated and, among other things, how bookings were taken, with a view to seeking to establish that Uber was not operating within the statutory framework and should not have a licence,” said Birt.

Wayve and Uber start supervised autonomous rides in London. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Alamy