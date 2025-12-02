Black Friday drove an easing of shop price increases in November amid hopes that consumer confidence will rebound in the final weeks before Christmas.

Overall shop prices were 0.6 per cent higher than a year ago last month, down from 1 per cent in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and market researchers NIQ.

Food inflation also slowed, to 3 per cent from October’s 3.7 per cent, as widespread promotions meant price rises eased especially in dairy, fruit, bread and cereals.

However, inflation remained stubbornly high for oils and fats as well as meat and fish.

